Pernod Ricard raised the prices of its spirits in Britain in March to protect margins against a slide in the pound stemming from the country's vote to leave the European Union.

This is according to the company ahead of an analyst call today.

Pernod, the world's second-biggest spirits group behind Diageo and the owners of Irish Distillers, did not detail the scope of the price hikes.

The company is hosting a call on its European, Middle Eastern, Africa and Latin American businesses later in the day.

"Brexit is leading to a strong pound depreciation, with inflation expected higher as a reaction. In that context, Pernod Ricard increased prices in March," slides ahead of the presentation said.

Pernod had previously reported that sales in Britain rose 7% in the first half of its 2016-2017 fiscal year, as a 9% rise in international spirits sales and a 6% rise in wines more than offset a decline in champagne sales.