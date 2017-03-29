Sterling was lower this morning as investors braced for British prime minister Theresa May's move later today to formally file paperwork to leave the European Union.

Investors were also assessing news that Scotland's parliament had backed a vote for independence even though the British government said it would not enter independence negotiations with Scotland.

Further weighing on the pound, Bank of England interest rate-setter Ian McCafferty highlighted a weak outlook for the economy yesterday.

He said he did not know if he would vote to increase borrowing costs at the next Bank of England meeting in May.

The euro was trading at 87.16 pence sterling this morning, while sterling was down 0.3% against the dollar at $1.2412.