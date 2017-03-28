A new survey shows that Ireland is becoming a more attractive destination for European based jobseekers.

Searches for jobs here from other Europeans rose by 22% at the start of 2017 compared to the months before the Brexit referendum in the UK, the survey from international jobs search website Indeed shows.

Indeed said that Ireland is seen as a natural alternative to the UK by European jobseekers.

"It's an English-speaking country, with a flexible labour market and one of the fastest-growing economies in Europe," commented Mariano Mamertino, Indeed's economist.

The survey also revealed that since the start of the year, the number of people in other European countries looking online for jobs in UK has slumped 18%.

This is the biggest drop since the UK voted for Brexit last June and takes the number of job searches to 11% below its post-referendum trough.

Meanwhile, the number of UK residents looking for work in other EU countries rose since January.

Mariano Mamertino said that as the triggering of Article 50 looms, a sharper and longer decline in interest in working in the UK is becoming evident and is more pronounced than in previous 'shock drops' after last year's vote.

"As Brexit moves from rhetoric to reality, the strain on Britain's strong but tight labour market will worsen," he added.

He warned that a UK labour market with fewer UK workers will be immediately confronted with a range of complex questions that will need to be resolved quickly to prevent major disruption.

