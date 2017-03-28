New figures from the Central Statistics Office show the volume of retail sales fell by 0.5% in February on a monthly basis due to weaker car and fuel sales.

Retail sales on an annual basis rose by 1.1% - the lowest annual growth in over three years.

The CSO added that annual retail shares would have grown 5.9% if car sales were excluded.

In February, the CSO said car sales fell by 5.8% on a monthly basis, while sales of fuel deceased by 3.5% and pharmaceuticals medical and cosmetic articles' sales were down 2.8%.

However, sales of clothing, footwear and textiles rose by 4.9% last month, while sales in non-specialised stores were up 4.5% and hardware, paints and glass sales increased by 4.3%.

Today's figures also show there was a decrease of 0.3% in the value of retail sales in February on a monthly basis, while there was an annual decrease of 0.9%.

Commenting on today's figures, Merrion economist Alan McQuaid said that Brexit fall-out and the uncertain economic implications will likely continue to impact on Irish consumer sentiment.

Mr McQuaid said this will most likely result in lower personal spending in the months ahead.

"Furthermore, anecdotal evidence suggests that the sharp fall in sterling post the Brexit referendum has enticed Irish shoppers to spend in Northern Ireland," he added.

