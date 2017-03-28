Global technology business solutions company Damovo is to create 30 new jobs at its Global Services Centre in Dublin.

Damovo said the new roles are mainly in project management, project co-ordinators and Avaya technical support.

It has started recruiting for the new roles already, it added.

The company was set up in 2001 and initially serviced the Irish market.

However, it recently opened its Global Services Centre and now employs 40 people in its Dublin operation across Damovo Ireland and Damovo Global Services.

"This country has a talent pool of highly skilled people with the right attitude, commitment and service ethos required to support both our national and international customers. We look forward to building upon this growth in the future," commented Damovo's managing director John McCabe.