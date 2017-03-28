Bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral Group said today that its 2016 operating profit rose 22% despite paying out heavily on a number of gambler-friendly sports results towards the end of the year.

The company was created when Ladbrokes joined forces with Coral in a $3.4 billion merger last year.

It said its operating profit rose to £264.3m, helped by growth in its digital and European retail businesses.

Revenue for the year rose 11% to £2.3 billion.

The company also upgraded its forecasts for cost benefits from the merger to £100m from £65m.

Revenue at its European retail business, which comprises brands such as Eurobet Italy, Ladbrokes Belgium, Ireland and Spanish joint-venture Sportium, were 24% ahead of last year.

Digital revenue, coming from channels such as Ladbrokes.com, Coral.co.uk, Galabingo.com, Galacasino.com, were up by a third to £666m.

Total group net revenue was 2% ahead of last year for the period from January 1 to March 19, the bookmaker said commenting on current trading.

It added that it remained in-line with its expectations for the year.

