British tour operator Thomas Cook said it expected to hit its full-year operating targets after seeing early signs that tourists were returning to troubled markets Turkey and Egypt.

Thomas Cook had unnerved investors in February when it issued a cautious outlook.

But it said today that trading for the group was progressing in line with expectations.

While it saw some margin pressure due to more competition, demand for summer holidays was strong, it added.

"After a slow start to the season and a tough year in 2016, we're seeing early signs that customers are beginning to go back to Turkey and Egypt," it said.