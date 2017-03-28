Retailer Tesco has agreed to pay a £129m fine plus compensation to settle an investigation over a 2014 accounting fraud that sparked the biggest crisis in the company's near 100-year history.

Tesco has been rebuilding itself after the scandal and a price war that hammered the whole sector.

It said today it would take a one-off charge of £235m in its 2016-17 results, due on April 12.

The supermarket group has struck a so-called deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

This enables it to avoid a criminal conviction provided it meets certain conditions and pays the financial penalty. It will also pay compensation to certain investors of around £85m.

"We sincerely regret the issues which occurred in 2014 and we are committed to doing everything we can to continue to restore trust in our business and brand," Tesco's chief executive Dave Lewis said.

The DPA relates to false accounting by Tesco's UK business between February 2014 and September 2014.

Tesco said the DPA was the subject of a preliminary court ruling on Monday.

The SFO and the firm's UK unit Tesco Stores Limited will now seek final judicial approval for the DPA from the court on April 10.

The retailer also said today it had agreed with Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to a finding of market abuse in relation to a trading statement it published on August 29 2014.

It has said that statement overstated the expected profits of the group at that time by £250m, mainly because it booked commercial deals with suppliers too early.

There is no penalty being levied by the FCA on Tesco.

As part of the agreement, Tesco will establish a compensation scheme for investors who bought shares or bonds for cash between August 29 2014, and September 19, 2014, giving 24.5 pence per share plus varying rates of interest depending on whether the investor was institutional or retail.

"The cost of the compensation payable is estimated by both Tesco and the FCA to be in the region of £85m excluding interest," it said.