The French Finance Minister Michel Sapin has said he wants to see the "the question of Ireland" specifically referenced in Brexit negotiating guidelines, which will be issued to EU member states this week.

Minister Sapin was speaking following a meeting with Finance Minister Michael Noonan in Dublin.

The draft guidelines will be issued within 48 hours of the UK triggering article 50 on Wednesday.

Minister Sapin also said Brexit talks would examine the concept of sealed freight travelling from Ireland through Britain to France to avoid delays at British customs checks after Brexit.

French Finance Min Michel Sapin and Michael Noonan meet on Brexit. pic.twitter.com/9K9qGWUkxu — David Murphy (@davidmurphyRTE) March 27, 2017

He added: "I do see lorries without contents being checked and sealed lorries as being feasible."

Minister Noonan said there was already a precedent for this on the Swiss-Italian border.

Minister Sapin said Brexit talks would have to adopt a unified EU position.

He added concerns of each country would have to be taken into account, and one of those countries with concerns was Ireland.