The National Treasury Management Agency has bought a further €500m of treasury bonds from the Central Bank, which are to be cancelled.

They are part of the Irish Floating Rate Treasury Bond, which is due to mature on 18 June 2045.

Following this cancellation, the total nominal outstanding for this bond will reduce to €2.5 billion.

As part of a 2013 deal struck with the European Central Bank to stretch out the cost of liquidating the collapsed Anglo Irish Bank, the NTMA said it would slowly feed new bonds worth €25 billion into the market via the Central Bank.

They were issued in connection with the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC), which was liquidated in February 2013.