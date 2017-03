London has seen its standing as a financial centre slip as Britain prepares to trigger its departure from the European Union, a new survey shows, although rival European cities still lag far behind.

The Z/Yen global financial centres index (GFCI), which ranks 88 financial centres, still puts London in first place.

The city is followed by New York and three cities in economically powerful Asia - Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

The survey also shows that banks and others are increasingly worried by Brexit and a drift towards protectionism in the US and Europe.

"Brexit is a major source of uncertainty for all centres - not just London," the report's authors said, citing what they said was a common complaint among those surveyed.

"London slipping is not to the benefit of continental Europe," said Michael Mainelli of Z/Yen Group.

"That is largely due to perceptions of Europe. The notion that we are a tired old continent is raised quite a bit," he said, referring to the survey.

London's rating, based on answers from industry players on reputation, infrastructure or business environment, nonetheless fell sharply since last September.

This may worsened further since then.

The survey was conducted before Prime Minister Theresa May said in January that Britain would not remain in the single market, setting course for a clean break with the world's largest trading bloc.

Politicians in Germany and France would like to seize on Brexit to build up their own centres of Frankfurt and Paris.

Frankfurt, where promoters have even sent a nightclub owner with a London delegation to vouch for the city's often lacklustre night life, and Paris, where many banks have balked at strict labour laws, are still struggling.

The global ranking of Paris, in 29th place, only held steady compared with September.

Frankfurt, Luxembourg and Dublin, in 23rd, 18th and 33rd place, all received a lower position than in the earlier survey.