New figures from the Central Statistics Office show the impact rising employment is having on the country's transport network.

A snapshot of households’ travel habits taken late last year found that more than 71% of people made a journey on the surveyed day - up slightly on the 2014 figure.

Of those, more than 29% were travelling for work, which was up more than 4% on the survey from two years previous.

In terms of the mode of transport used, more than 69% of people drove - up slightly - while a further 5% were passengers in a car.

Walking was the next most popular method of travel at 14.6%, while the percentage of people using public transport actually fell, with 4.2% taking a bus and 1.3% travelling by rail, DART or Luas.