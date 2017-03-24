Over €3m is set to be invested in the Sandyford business district over the next five years on initiatives such as free public wi-fi, wayfinding infrastructure, landscaping, and environmental initiatives.

The announcement was made by Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O’Connor at the launch of the Sandyford Business Improvement District (SBID).

The initiative is funded by 1,000 businesses in Sandyford’s four business parks.

Planning permission has been granted for over two million sq ft of new ‘smart’ office developments in the business district, while construction on a number of projects is already under way.

The size of the new developments will be around ten times the total size of Sandyford Business Park’s landmark nine-floor Beacon Hotel and will accommodate in the region of 10,000 employees, increasing the workforce in the business district by 40%.

Some of the office space has already been pre-let to financial institutions.

Imminent plans for the development of the district also include 600 new apartments and a new International Baccalaureate School for 800 students, which is due to open in September 2018.

A Business Improvement District involves businesses, in a set district, forming a limited company that is funded by the businesses themselves and charged with identifying and implementing key projects aimed at improving working and living in an area.

Commenting at the launch, Ms Mitchell O'Connor said: "This is a great example of what can be achieved when business communities work together for a common purpose.

"I've no doubt that becoming a Business Improvement District Company will be of enormous value to Sandyford Business District."