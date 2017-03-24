Retailers Against Smuggling is warning the effects of Brexit, including the significant weakening of the pound and concerns over possible customs and tariffs, will have a considerable knock-on impact on the level of illicit goods smuggled into Ireland.

The organisation says the cost to the economy of such activity is as much as €2.4 billion per annum and it is calling on Government to address the issue.

Joe Mannion from Retailers Against Smuggling said smuggling applies right across a range of products, including alcohol, tobacco, and fuel.

“You’re talking about the State receiving no money whatsoever on those items,” he said.

Mr Mannion also believes Brexit will make the issue of smuggling illicit goods into Ireland more prevalent.

“At the moment the market is flourishing, and why wouldn’t it get better with the fact that, we’re talking about, sterling is well devalued at this stage and probably could be worse, and then high tariffs being instituted against goods.

He said that will make it more lucrative to bring such items over the border.

Mr Mannion said although Revenue “is doing a great job” in addressing the issue, “they need more resources, the Government needs to get behind them.

“We’re actually asking for the Government to look at a bill ... which is on the sale of illicit goods, and what we’re looking for is that the people who are actually buying these goods are fined or the goods are taken away from them”.

He said “the average person on the street, they’re causing the problem, they’re creating the market”.

Retailers Against Smuggling is proposing a €100 fine for anyone caught buying either 200 cigarettes or a litre of alcohol from illicit sources.

Mr Mannion said the serious problem of smuggling is not specific to Ireland.

He said: “We’re suffering from the same problems as every other country”.

***

Morning briefs:

Twitter is considering introducing a paid membership option for the first time.

The micro-blogging service, which has more than 300m global users, has struggled to grow its user base in recent years, is carrying out surveys to assess interest in the idea.

Paying members could get access to an enhanced version of its exisitng Tweetdeck, that's Twitter's souped-up interface offering more functionality than Twitter.com.

The potentially ad-free service would be aimed at professionals and power users.

Since it was founded 11 years ago Twitter has focused on building a broad user base for a free service - which is in turn supported by advertising.

But unlike its much-larger rival Facebook, Twitter has failed to attract enough in ad revenue to turn a profit.

There is, however, no indication Twitter is considering charging fees from all its users.

***

US President Donald Trump faces an uphill battle to have his proposed healthcare act passed in Congress.

But, the ensuing uncertainty over the ability of the president to push his policies through the legislature has also had a significant impact on financial markets.

As a result, financial funds investing in US stocks have seen their biggest outflows over the past week since the Brexit vote.

Funds invested in US stocks recorded 9 billion dollars of withdrawals in the week to Wednesday, that's the largest weekly redemption since last June, when the reality of Brexit was setting in.

Investors regard the vote later today as test for the Trump presidency that could show whether he can muster the backing needed to push through fiscal measures central to his economic agenda.

Since elected, Trump has promised a number of tax cuts as well as stimulus to boost the US economy, which have buoyed the stock markets, leading the Dow Jones to hit a record high in February.

And if he can't manage to get his bill through Congress, it would raise doubts over his ability to fulfil other promises, such as bringing more jobs and investment back to the country.