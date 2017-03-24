CENTRAL BANK TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO LONG-TERM LENDIN BY CREDIT UNIONS – The Irish Times reports that the Central Bank is “willing to consider” amending long term lending limits for credit unions, but has expressed heavy criticism of the sector’s regulatory compliance.

The paper quotes the bank’s registrar of credit unions Anne Marie McKiernan, who said: “Regrettably, standards of regulatory compliance are still well below those required to credibly safeguard members’ funds and position credit unions to tackle business model development.

“We are still seeing an unacceptable number of credit unions failing to display strategic understanding and good governance.

“In several cases, we have encountered limited financial skill sets and weak management; poor systems of control; weak risk, compliance and internal audit functioning; and weaknesses in credit practices.

***

PANDA AGREES TO BUY BIOVERDA FROM CERBERUS – The country's biggest waste management firm, Panda, has agreed to buy electricity producer Bioverda, as it deepens its nascent presence in the power market, the Irish Independent writes today.

Bioverda, owned by US investment firm Cerberus, extracts methane gas from landfill sites and generates electricity that is currently sold to Airtricity and Vayu.

The acquisition of Bioverda - once a part of Greenstar - will see Panda's power business take the first step towards being vertically integrated. It currently owns no other power generating assets.

Industry sources reckon the sale to Panda could be worth as much as €12m.

It is thought that the Bioverda sites currently produce a total of about 20 megawatts of electricity.

***

€3M EXPANSION PLAN TO BE ANNOUNCED FOR SANDYFORD BUSINESS DISTRICT – The Irish Examiner writes a €3m expansion plan is being announced today for Sandyford Business District in Dublin.

Businesses in Sandyford are preparing to establish the district as a global business capital and accelerate a major development of new office and residential space over the next five years.

The area already comprises over a thousand businesses and a workforce of over 25,000.

***

BARCLAYS’ CRISIS DEAL WITH QATAR ROYALTY UNDER SPOTLIGHT – The London City watchdog has reignited its investigation into Barclays’ emergency cash call during the height of the financial crisis, the Financial Times writes.

The publication says the move opens up yet another line of inquiry that the UK bank must face as a consequence of the deal.

The Financial Conduct Authority in the UK has carried out a series of interviews, according to people familiar with the situation.