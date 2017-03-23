The Department of Finance has appointed Goodbody Stockbrokers as joint bookrunner to assist in a potential future initial public offering of AIB.

The Department has also appointed Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Goldman Sachs International, JP Morgan Limited and UBS as bookrunners for the bank's IPO.

It also named Investec Bank as a co-lead manager for the expected sale of the bank shares.

These firms will join Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and Davy Stockbrokers who were appointed as global co-ordinators in December.

They will assist with the marketing and sale of shares in AIB at the time of its flotation - expected later this year and perhaps as early as May.

"The rationale for selecting these firms, in addition to the already appointed Joint Global Coordinators, is to ensure coverage of the broadest possible range of relevant investors both by type and geography," a statement from the Department said.

The successful companies have been appointed until July 2018.

This provides the State with optionality on the timing of any such transaction during 2017 and 2018, the Finance Department added.

Last year, the Government pushed back the timetable for selling its stake, citing unfavourable market conditions.

But since then, Michael Noonan has said rising bank share prices suggest he might get the value needed.

The Finance Minister has raised the possibility of launching AIB's IPO as early as May, or during another possible window in the third quarter.

The 99.9% state-owned bank became the first Irish lender to restart dividends since the financial crash almost a decade ago.

It proposed a €250m payment earlier this month after reporting strong margin and capital growth during 2016.