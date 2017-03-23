The value of retail sales remains 13% below pre financial crisis levels. But sales are projected to grow by between 1.2% and 2.2% a year between now and 2020, according to a report published by Ibec's Retail Ireland group. The group has called for a tax credit to help retailers compete more effectively against online rivals. At present up to 75% of online sales go to retailers based outside the state.

Conor Whelan, chairman of Retail Ireland and managing director of Eason, said that if Irish retailers were to retain even 20% of the 75% of online trade that would result in sales of over €500m. He said this has to be good for the Irish retail industry and the state. He believes it will also be good for Irish consumers in the long run, he added.



Mr Whelan said that Eason has a good online presence with 10% of all of its books sales now sold online. But he said the company has to integrate its instore and online businesses much better, adding that an onmi-channel business is where traditional bricks and mortar retailers can compete much more effectively with the pure online players like Amazon.

Figures show that retail sales are not growing as fast as the overall economy, and Mr Whelan said the increase in economic growth and the increase in consumer spending is not flowing through in a proportionate way to an increase in retail sales. He said this is confounding economists, given all the other positive factors around population growth, the increase in the average age in the population and significant employment growth in recent years. He said that is why the retail sector has to work so much harder to deliver sales growth in a very challenging environment with online migration and now the uncertainty around Brexit. "It is critical we have a very robust and comprehensive strategy," Mr Whelan added.

MORNING BRIEFS - The trade union backed Nevin Economic Research Institute has proposed setting up a semi-state housing company to provide up to 70,000 new homes. The Housing Company of Ireland would be funded in part through the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund - the pool of money once known as the National Pension Reserve Fund which has been repurposed to back projects which support economic growth here. These would be provided on what is known as a European Cost Rental Model, it said. NERI estimates the total capital investment required for 70,000 units would be €12 billion over a five year period. That would include the cost of buying or acquiring 20,000 "vacant but habitable houses". The cost recovery model would mean rents for these units are set at the level required to cover the investment but significantly below current market rates.

*** Dublin based animation company Boulder, which was acquired by toymaker Hasbro last year, is investing in a new studio and hiring extra staff. The expansion is to support production on a number of animated series based on Hasbro toys including Transformers, Littlest Pet Shop and Micronauts. The IDA Ireland-supported investment will see hiring ramped up significantly, Hasbro and Boulder said without specifying job numbers.