Permanent TSB has appointed Shane O’Sullivan as Group Director of Operations.

The bank said the newly created position includes responsibility for the group’s banking operations, asset management unit, Open24 service centre, and anti-money laundering unit.

Mr O’Sullivan takes up the new role from his current position as Managing Director of the group’s asset management unit.

He has been with PTSB since 2000, having previously worked with Bank of Ireland, Ulster Bank and HSBC.

Commenting on the appointment, PTSB CEO Jeremy Masding said: ““This is about the commercial agenda and ensuring that we are structured internally to service it most effectively.

“Shane established and managed the AMU with great success over the past five years and is perfectly placed to manage this key new function in the years ahead.”