€78m has been paid out in redress and compensation to around 2,600 customers affected by the tracker mortgage scandal.

In an update on its examination of tracker loan issues, the Central Bank also said 9,900 impacted customers had been identified by lenders by the end of February.

This is an increase of 1,700 on the figure given by the Central Bank in its last report on the issue in December.

Speaking then at the Oireachtas Finance Committee, Central Bank Governor Philip Lane indicated that upwards of 15,000 banking customers may have been overcharged because they were incorrectly denied tracker mortgages.

The Central Bank said it expects lenders to have identified all impacted accounts by the end of September.

The latest report also outlines the Central Bank's enforcement powers in relation to the examination, as well as the framework for the redress scheme and the appeals process.

The Central Bank said the tracker mortgage examination is the "largest, most complex and significant supervisory review" that it has has ever undertaken in respect of its consumer protection mandate.

It said it involved an initial review of more than two million mortgage accounts by lenders to identify the number of accounts which may have been affected.

Last year Springboard Mortgages, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Permanent TSB, was fined €4.5m for failing to apply the correct interest rates on 222 tracker mortgages.

The Central Bank said today that it has started two other tracker mortgage related enforcement investigations that are currently being pursued.

It said it may also start other investigations, as appropriate, into other lenders and persons concerned in the

management of such entities where there is evidence of non-compliance with regulatory requirements.

