Dublin-based animation company Boulder Media, which was acquired by toymaker Hasbro last year, is investing in a new studio and hiring extra staff here.

The expansion is to support production on a number of animated series based on Hasbro toys – including Transformers, Littlest Pet Shop, and Micronauts.

To house the expanded team, Boulder will be relocating to a larger studio space in the summer.

The IDA-supported investment will see hiring ramped up significantly to support its growing production pipeline, Hasbro and Boulder said without specifying job numbers.

The Studio currently employs a crew of 160 in Dublin and is recruiting for positions in conceptual design, 2D and 3D animation, as well as animated CG feature film.

“We couldn't be more thrilled about the opportunities we can offer our crew," said Robert Cullen, Boulder’s Creative Director.

“We're bringing to life some of the world's most famous and popular brands here in Dublin. It's unique and very special both for our studio and the local industry,” he added.

Boulder has previously produced shows for Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, BBC, and Disney – including Wander Over Yonder for Disney, and Go Jetters and Danger Mouse for BBC.