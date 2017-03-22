Annual factory gate prices increased by 2.4% in February, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

However, prices remained unchanged between January and February.

Last month the most significant price changes were increases in dairy products (+4.9%), other food products including bread and confectionery (+0.9%) and basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations (+0.2%).

Meanwhile, there were decreases in other manufacturing including medical and dental instruments and supplies (-5.5%), fruit and vegetables (-3.5%) and chemicals and chemical products (-0.2%).

The CSO figures also show the cost of building and construction materials increased by 2.8% in the year to February, while capital goods prices were 1.5% higher.

Energy products are 27.7% more expensive than they were 12 months ago, while fuel is 21.1% more expensive.