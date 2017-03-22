The Dublin region had the highest average disposable income per person in 2014, figures from the Central Statistics Office show.

At €21,963, average Dublin incomes were 14.5% higher that the State income figure of €19,178, the CSO said.

Of the eight regional authority areas, the Border region with an average income of €16,6901 and the Midlands (€17,035) were about 13% and 11% below the state average.

Longford was the only county where disposable incomes fell in 2014, while Waterford saw the biggest percentage gain.

The CSO said that Dublin continued to remain the only region with higher per capital disposable income than the State average during the years from 2006 to 2014.

It also said the Midlands, Border and West regions continued to earn less than the State average.

Meanwhile, the divergence between the regions and Dublin was at its lowest in 2010 but has continued to widen since then up to 2014.

Today's figures also showed that Dublin, Limerick, Kildare and Cork were the only counties where per capital income exceeded the state average in 2014.