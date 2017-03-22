Renewable energy company Amarenco Solar is poised to spend €56m building and operating solar farms across Cork and Waterford. It estimates the seven solar plants would be capable of generating enough power to meet the needs of the equivalent of 9,000 three bedroom homes.

John Mullins, chief executive of Amarenco Solar, said that Ireland is the only country in the European Union that does not have a policy towards the fastest growing source of electricity in the world - solar. Mr Mullins said the company has been developing these projects over the last two years and they have passed planning and are now shovel ready. Each solar facility will create 40 jobs during construction, he added.

Mr Mullins said the Government has said it has every intention of producing a document on solar power in the second quarter of this year. He said that any further slippage in providing investor certainty in the renewable sector will be of critical importance due to the fact that Ireland has signed up to binding targets for 2020. He said the Government must realise that the company's proposals are not only positive for local communities, but also for Ireland, as it looks to meet those binding renewable targets for the EU. He said the country is currently meeting 9.5% of its targets, and it is expected to get to 16% by 2020.



Despite the fact that the country has been building windfarms for the last 25 years, Mr Mullins said the chances of us meeting those binding targets by 2020 is "very slim". Delay on solar power is not a suitable luxury for Ireland at this point in time, he added. He also pointed out that the cost of the EU fines annually for failing to meet those targets is €100m per 1%.

The cost of renewable subsidies in Ireland is lower than any other country in Europe, according to Mr Mullins, as the country has been benefiting from the efficiency of wind as an energy source. But he says the country can not afford to be reliant on one source of energy and also noted the fact that peat closures are coming down the track in the near future. This will allow the Government some scope to bring in new energy technologies, he added.

***

MORNING BRIEFS - Dublin-based financial technology company Fenergo is expanding and will hire up to 200 staff over the next 18 months to meet what it expects to be significant growth in demand for its services from global banks. Fenergo helps financial institutions comply with their many regulatory obligations. Chief executive Marc Murphy said the company has signed up a number of blue chip clients and anticipates that many more will follow.

*** The main US stock indices all suffered their biggest one day drops so far this year. Investors showed signs for the first time of concern over the ability of the Trump administration to deliver an ambitious pro-business agenda including heavy infrastructure spending and tax cuts. Difficulty pushing through reform on healthcare on Capitol Hill appeared to dent optimism that has seen markets surge since November's presidential election election. The S&P 500, the most broadly based US stock index, fell 1.2%. That is the first time in almost four months it has lost more than 1% in a single trading session. The 109 day run without a drop of 1% or more was the longest such streak since 1995.