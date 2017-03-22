BREXIT AIR TICKET WARNING AS UK TO IRELAND FLYERS REACHES 12.8 MILLION - Consumers face having flight tickets that airlines won't be able to honour if bilateral aviation agreements aren't successfully negotiated by the time the UK leaves the EU, a leading airports body has warned.

Airports Council International (ACI) Europe has urged that the rules that will govern aviation activity between the UK and the EU be quickly resolved to provide clarity for passengers, airlines and airports. The warning came as new figures from the UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) show that the number of flyers between Ireland and the UK rose 10.5% last year to just under 12.8 million, writes the Irish Independent. The Dublin-Heathrow route remained the busiest out of Ireland, with 1.75 million passengers flying between the two airports last year, a 4% increase on 2015. Ireland is the EU member most exposed to the UK for air traffic, with 39% of all air passengers travelling either to or from the UK, according to the airports body. Olivier Jankovec, the director general of ACI Europe, said that the aviation industry will be left in the dark for months about what the status of the relationship between the UK and the EU will be once the UK leaves the trading bloc. He said that airline route planning has a long lead time and requires legal certainty.

***

IRELAND'S FINTECH COMMUNITY GROWS AS CIRCLE AND KABBAGE TO EXPAND - Ireland's fintech community is set to expand as social payments firm Circle announced plans to double its Irish workforce, while US firm Kabbage said it intends to base its European headquarters in Dublin, says the Irish Times.

Kabbage, a Georgia-based online financial technology company that provides funding through its automated lending platform, on Tuesday confirmed plans to set up shop in Ireland after one of its key investors secured a €50 million investment from a major State fund. US private investment firm Reverence Capital Partners said it intends to create a number of high-quality financial services jobs in Ireland through its portfolio of companies following the investment from the Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), a State body controlled and managed by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA). Reverence said that in conjunction with the ISIF and IDA Ireland it would seek to advance the development of the financial services sector locally by encouraging other portfolio companies to consider establishing a presence in Ireland. Founded in 2013, the Reverence portfolio include Kabbage, Victory Capital Management, Russell Investments and Diamond Resorts International. Kabbage, headquartered in Atlanta, has pioneered a financial services data and technology platform to provide funding to small businesses in minutes. Meanwhile, digital currency start-up Circle is to double staff numbers at its Dublin office over the next two years following a 300% quarter-on-quarter increase in new customer acquisitions in the wake of its recent international expansion.

***

CREDIT UNIONS MAY 'NOT SURVIVE' TOUGH RULES - Unless credit unions are permitted to broaden their business and current regulations are relaxed, they will not survive.

That is according to the chief executive of the Credit Union Development Association, Kevin Johnson, who told the Oireachtas finance committee that current regulation is severely curtailing credit unions' ability to do business, says the Irish Examiner. "The regulation that has come into force over the last decade on savings, loans, and payment systems has resulted in credit unions permitted to do less business now than they could 10 years ago. This is neither proportionate nor fair, and can only lead to the marginalisation of credit unions as an effective force in lending if this is allowed continue. We need your help to put this right," he said. Mr Johnson said his association has helped credit unions strengthen governance despite "an absolute barrage" of regulation. He called for an amendment to the Credit Union Act 1997 that would enable credit unions to collectively lend to approved housing bodies and local authorities for social and affordable housing projects.

***

US BANKS BREAK COVER ON BREXIT - Top executives from two of the world’s biggest investment banks have warned about the impact of Brexit, saying they have begun to firm up plans to uproot jobs from London ahead of Britain’s departure from the EU.

Banks had been among the most vocal opponents of Brexit in the run-up to June’s referendum, donating millions of pounds to the Remain campaign and speaking openly about the thousands of jobs that could leave the UK. Since the vote, however, they have mostly kept quiet. But on Tuesday, with just eight days to go until the UK formally triggers its exit and little clarity about how that withdrawal will play out, two of the industry’s best known figures broke cover, says the Financial Times. Richard Gnodde, chief executive of Goldman Sachs International, told CNBC that his bank had already begun implementing its contingency plans for a post-Brexit world. “It’ll be a combination of things; we’ll hire people inside of Europe itself and there will be some movement (from London),” he said. He added that the extra jobs in Europe would be "in the hundreds of people" in the first phase. Goldman Sachs at present employs about 6,000 in London. Meanwhile Colm Kelleher, president of Morgan Stanley, told a London conference that his bank, which employs more than 5,000 in the UK’s capital, would "certainly" have to move some people well before the two-year Brexit negotiation period is up.