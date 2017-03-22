Kenmare Resources today announced an 88% reduction in debt and a return to profit after record output in 2016, which it expects to beat in 2017.

Kenmare is one of the biggest global producers of titanium minerals and zircon.

The Dublin-based company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique.

It was hit hard by the commodity price crash in 2015 and a fall in demand for the minerals it produces, which are used in paints, plastics and ceramics.

"The product market recovery remains at an early stage and we believe higher prices will be required to meet growing titanium feedstock demand," the company's managing director Michael Carvill said.

The company said that 2016 was a record year of production and shipments for all products and it expects further production increases and unit cost reductions in 2017.

"Contract prices set for the first half of 2017 will also benefit from the rise in spot prices experienced in 2016," it added.

Kenmare said that shipments of finished products increased by 28% to a record 1,024,200 tonnes, adding that it expected to increase the number this year.

The company said its net debt at the end of 2016 was down 88% to $44.8m following recapitalisation and record production of the minerals it produces - ilmenite, rutile and zircon.

Its cash operating costs fell 18%.

Kenmare said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at $5.2m in 2016 compared to a loss of $11.5m in 2015.

"I remain optimistic that the positive industry supply/demand dynamics combined with the operational improvements and stability achieved during 2016, places Kenmare in an excellent position to deliver meaningful long term returns to shareholders," Mr Carvill said.