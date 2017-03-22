Nike last night reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as the world's largest footwear maker battles for market share in North America with a resurgent Adidas and a fast-growing Under Armour.

Nike and its Jordan brand have been dominant in the US footwear market for years, but Adidas and Under Armour are gaining ground by revamping their brands and introducing new products.

Nike has lost basketball sales to Under Armour since its rival poached the NBA's Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry in 2013.

Germany's Adidas has also been successful in its efforts to muscle back into the US market, with fashion shoes made popular by collaborations with celebrities such as Kanye West, Pharrell Williams and Rita Ora.

Nike said its worldwide orders for delivery, a demand gauge it calls "futures orders", fell 1% on a currency-neutral basis.

Analysts on average had expected it to rise 3.5%.

On a reported basis, futures orders fell about 4%.

Nike's sales in North America, the company's biggest market, rose 3% in the quarter ended February 28.

Sales in Greater China were up 9% in the quarter, falling short of double-digit growth for the first time in at least nine quarters.

Nike reported a third-quarter profit of 68 cents per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of 53 cents per share.

Revenue rose 5% to $8.43 billion in the quarter, compared to an average estimate of $8.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding currency fluctuations, revenue rose 7%.