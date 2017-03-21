The country's largest publishing group Independent News and Media has said it is complying with a request from the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement to produce records in relation to the possible acquisition by INM of radio station Newstalk last year.

INM said a requirement from the ODCE to produce books and records is a procedural matter that does not involve any conclusion that there has been a breach of the law by the company or its officers.

Last November INM issued a stock exchange statement confirming that an "issue" had arisen between its chief executive Robert Pitt and chairman Leslie Buckley over the possible acquisition of Newstalk by INM which, it said, ended at a preliminary stage and was never considered by its board.

Reports had suggested that Mr Pitt wanted to offer a lower price for Newstalk than a valuation obtained by Communicorp. Mr Pitt had received a separate and significantly lower valuation on what the asset was worth.

"The company takes its corporate governance responsibilities very seriously, and seeks to comply at all times with all relevant laws and regulations," INM said in a statement today.

Separately the owner of the Irish Independent and Sunday World today reported a 11.8% rise in pre-tax profit to €41.8m for the year to the end of December.

Revenue for the year rose by 0.7% to €323.4m despite a fall in both circulation and print advertising.

The company said that total advertising revenue fell by 4.7% in 2016, driven by a 9.2% drop in publishing ad revenue. INM also noted that its circulation revenue fell by 5.2%.

However, digital revenues continued to grow during the year, rising by 20.4%, on the back of combined growth in advertising, classified and the deal for CarsIreland.ie.

INM improved its bottom line by cutting costs, including closing its printing operation in Belfast during the year and the winding up of its GrabOne business.

During the year it also completed the acquisitions of both the remaining 50% shareholding in CarsIreland.ie and Greer Publications.

The group ended 2016 with an increased cash balance of €84.8m, up over €25m on the previous year.

The company's chief executive Robert Pitt said the results represented a strong profit performance given what he called "negative industry conditions".

Mr Pitt also said the industry is challenged by uncertainty relating to Brexit and other international results.

He also said the group is in ongoing talks with the trustees of its two pension schemes and is intent on achieving a "satisfactory" outcome for all concerned, including pension members, employees and shareholders.

Shares in the company moved sharply higher in Dublin trade today.