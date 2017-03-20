Four Star Pizza has announced plans to open a further 10 stores throughout the country, creating up to 150 new jobs.

The pizza chain, which was first established in 1986, also said it will open six new outlets in Northern Ireland, creating another 100 jobs.



Four Star Pizza currently operates 46 stores across the island of Ireland.

It said that over €3m will be invested in the franchise over the next 12 months.

"Progress and expansion in the overall Irish market are very important to us and we have been steadily growing since the opening of our first store franchise in 1986," commented Four Star Pizza's head of marketing, Brian Clarke.

"With the demand for take-away offerings on the rise nationwide, there is a continuing opportunity for Four Star Pizza which is reflected in our plans to increase our total number of stores to 62 in the next 12 months," he added.

Mr Clarke also said the company would welcome interest from potential franchisees both north and south of the border:

"We have an excellent relationship with our existing franchisees and hope to showcase the lucrative opportunities associated with becoming part of the franchise," he added.