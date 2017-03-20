AIB AND BANK OF IRELAND WILL HAVE TO SELL €15 BILLION OF BONDS UNDER NEW RULES, REPORT SAYS - Bank of Ireland and AIB will have to sell €15 billion of bonds that can be "bailed in" under new European Union rules aimed at minimising taxpayer losses in the event of another crisis, according to a report from debt research firm CreditSights.

Both so-called pillar banks said last month that they will set up holding companies at the top of their corporate structures to comply with the regulations being phased in over the next few years. These companies would issue senior and junior debt in future, where investors could face losses if banks run into difficulty, says the Irish Times. Deposits, however, would continue to be held by the existing operating banks, where they would enjoy greater protection. While Irish banks inflicted €15 billion of losses on junior bondholders during the financial crisis, they were unable to "burn" senior bondholders because of European Central Bank opposition and because these debt investors had the same status as depositors. CreditSights analyst Simon Adamson estimates that Bank of Ireland and AIB would each have to sell €7.5 billion of "bail-in-able" debt - or what is called minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) - under the new rules. The MREL targets have not yet been formally set by the European Central Bank’s supervisory arm.

***

SCANDAL-LINKED SPANISH FIRM GETS NOD FOR €125m HOSPITAL - The HSE has selected a Spanish construction company that has been linked to a major political scandal in its home market as a preferred bidder for the €125m contract to build the new National Forensics Hospital in North Dublin, the Irish Independent has learned.

Spanish construction giant OHL, which is active in 30 markets, will partner with Irish builder JJ Rhatigan to build the new hospital in Portrane. The HSE said contracts for the deal have yet to be signed, but confirmed that the OHL/Rhatigan proposal has been identified as preferred bidder. Last year in Spain, OHL was one of a number of construction companies named in an investigation into alleged wrongdoing by Spanish politicians in the award of large government infrastructure projects. Known as the Gurtel case, the investigation is seeking to identify the source of payments to a slush fund run by Luis Bárcenas, former treasurer of Spain's ruling centre-right People's Party (PP). Mr Bárcenas has claimed that the money was used to pay senior figures in the party, including current prime minister Mariano Rajoy. Francisco Correa, who allegedly acted as a go-between for the party and building companies, testified before a Spanish judge that OHL had paid for his services to help secure major public projects. The company denied the allegations and is taking legal action against Mr Correa.

***

HARD BORDER 'INEVITABLE AND HARMFUL' - The return of a hard border between the Republic and Northern Ireland is "inevitable" and will disrupt trade and harm the economy, a leading economist has warned ahead of his lecture in Cork this week.

Philippe Legrain is the inaugural speaker at the first annual Longfield Lecture in Economics this Wednesday, hosted by the Department of Economics in UCC. Mr Legrain, a senior research fellow at the London School of Economics, was formerly special adviser to the director-general of the World Trade Organisation and independent economic adviser to the President of the European Commission, says the Irish Examiner. He will speak about the economic benefits of immigration in general and to Ireland in particular, setting it in the current context of Brexit, the Trump administration, the refugee crisis and the rise of anti-immigrant parties across most of Europe.

***

COMPETITION FOR WATER WILL MAKE IT MORE VALUABLE THAN OIL, SAYS SUEZ CHIEF - Water will become more valuable than oil as rising demand from people, industries and agriculture puts pressure on supplies, according to the chief executive of French utility Suez.

Jean-Louis Chaussade, whose company this month agreed to buy General Electric’s water unit for $3.4 billion, said water scarcity posed one of the biggest challenges facing industries such as chemicals, drugs, mining and energy. Asked whether water would one day be a more valuable commodity than oil, Mr Chaussade told the Financial Times: "In future, probably yes." He cited projections that by 2035 some 40% of the world population will live in areas facing water scarcity. This would put companies in competition with people and farming for supplies. "Governments are saying to industries: ‘you can operate here but you can’t take water from underground’," Mr Chaussade said. "Companies will have to rely on waste water recycling or desalination plants to meet their needs." Mr Chaussade said the €95 billion market for industrial water services was set to expand at an annual rate of 5% over the long term - outpacing global economic growth of about 3%.