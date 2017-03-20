Oil fell today as investors continued to unwind bets on higher prices after record cuts last week because of concerns that growing US oil output could hamper an OPEC-led deal on production reductions.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 31 cents at $51.45 a barrel this afternoon. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by 52 cents to $48.26.

Oil futures have retreated in the past two weeks as a supply overhang driven by rising production from the US overshadows a deal by OPEC and other producers to rein in crude output.

Last week speculators cut more than 150,000 contracts betting on firmer US and Brent oil prices, a record high.

Latest US drilling data supported estimates for higher production, with 14 oil rigs added in the week to March 17 to 631, the most since September 2015, energy services company Baker Hughes said last week.

Growing US production is playing into concerns about the effectiveness of the deal between members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers.

The prospect of higher output from Libya, which is exempt from the deal, is adding further bearish sentiment.

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said it was confident of regaining control of two key oil ports, Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, which have combined capacity to export 600,000 barrels per day (bpd).

In a further sign that key OPEC member Saudi Arabia was adhering to its output cut pledges, official data showed that its crude exports fell by about 300,000 bpd in January.