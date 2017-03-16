Primark has opened the doors of its latest US store in Staten Island in New York.

The new store in the company's seventh in the US after the launch of its first store in Boston in 2015.

The Staten Island store has 55,100 square feet of retail space and has 41 fitting rooms, 36 cash registers and five refund and exchange registers.

200 jobs will be created in the new shop.

Primark has over 330 stores in 11 countries - Ireland (where it trades as Penneys), the UK, Spain, Portugal, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, France, Italy and the US.

It has over 69,000 employees worldwide.