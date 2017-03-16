German investigators searched Audi offices for a second day today in connection with the emissions scandal still rocking parent Volkswagen, according to the Munich prosecutor's office.

Some 100 officials had started a search yesterday at offices at Audi's headquarters in Ingolstadt and its Neckarsulm plant, at parent Volkswagen's base in Wolfsburg and several other locations including private homes.

The raids are the first at Audi since VW's diesel scandal broke 18 months ago.

They centre on who was involved in the use of any illicit software in 80,000 VW, Audi and Porsche cars with 3.0 litre engines that were found to exceed US emissions limits.

Parent Volkswagen had admitted in September 2015 that up to 11 million of its vehicles worldwide had software installed that cheats emissions tests, unleashing its biggest ever crisis.

The prosecutor's spokesman said today that investigators had already confiscated a large amount of material since yesterday morning, and some people have been interrogated.

He declined to provide further details and said he could not yet say when results of the investigation may become available.