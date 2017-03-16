FACEBOOK TO DOUBLE STAFF IN DUBLIN EXPANSION -Facebook plans to almost double its workforce in Dublin after confirming it has signed a deal for an additional office building in the city.

The move means that almost 10,000 of Dublin city's industrial jobs will soon be provided by two companies - Facebook and Google. It could also spark a new property boom in Dublin's East Wall area, where the tech giant's new facility will be located, writes the Irish Independent. Facebook's Irish boss, Gareth Lambe, says its new property in Dublin's north docklands has space for 800 additional staff. Facebook currently employs 1,600 people in its Grand Canal Square premises, but expects to fill that over the next 12 months. "In our existing building, we have the capacity for 2,000 people. "But we have now reached over 1,600 and we're growing so fast that it's filling up, so we've taken space for another 800 desks in a new building in East Wall with growth over the next few years in mind," he said. Mr Lambe, who also runs sales forecasting and other strategic functions for Facebook across Europe, Africa and parts of Asia, added: "Over the next number of years, if the business and platform continue to grow, we expect to continue to grow pretty substantially in Ireland".

***

RECORD €720m SPENT ON IRISH HOTEL TRANSACTIONS IN 2016 - A record €720 million was spent on 51 hotel transactions in Ireland last year, according to new research from Cushman & Wakefield, the commercial partner here of Sherry FitzGerald.

This included €429 million worth of deals in the final quarter of 2016, a year when tourism to Ireland hit a record level. The biggest deal involved the sale of the former Burlington Hotel, known as the Double Tree by Hilton, for €182 million to German asset manager Deka Bank, says the Irish Times. The hotel had been acquired by Blackstone in 2012 for €67 million. Its new owner has since rebranded it as the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, with Irish hotel chain Dalata installed as its operator. Next in line in terms of value was the sale of the Fitzpatrick lifestyle hotels, a portfolio of three properties in Dublin, for €150 million to the John Malone Partnership. In terms of the price-per-room paid, the most expensive deal was the sale of the three-star Temple Bar Hotel in central Dublin for €55.1 million in an off-market transaction. This equated to €405,147 per room and put it ahead of the Double Tree/Burlington deal at €363,273 per room.

***

€500m SHANNON LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PROJECT BACK ON AMID BREXIT ENERGY CONCERNS - A stalled gas supply project proposed for the south-west is now back on track over energy concerns arising from Brexit.

The €500m Shannon liquefied natural gas facility planned for Ballylongford in north Kerry was shelved since planning was granted in 2006. The project has the potential to create over 350 jobs in construction and 50 permanent jobs. Concerns are mounting about tariffs on gas coming through the interconnector pipes from the UK, which have supplied up to 96% of the nation's gas requirements in the past. The project did not proceed after the energy regulator introduced a new framework that would require Shannon LNG to contribute to the cost of the interconnector pipes, despite the fact that it would not be using them. The cost to the company was expected to be up to €35m a year and its owner Hess in frustration at the refusal to make the regulatory has since pulled out of the project and sold its interests. It is understood €67m has been invested in the project. The Irish Examiner has, however, learnt the project has got the support of a new investor, with interest piqued by the renewed support for the project. Shannon LNG would see cheap gas being imported in frozen form from the US and elsewhere to the Co Kerry plant where it would be liquefied and piped into the national grid.

***

BUDGET U-TURN RAISES DOUBTS OVER COMPETENCE FOR BREXIT CHALLENGE - Philip Hammond's Budget unravelled yesterday after Theresa May pulled the plug on his plan to raise taxes on the self-employed, inflicting a blow to the chancellor and calling into question the government's competence as it prepares for Brexit.

Mrs May bowed to pressure from Conservative MPs and the Tory-supporting press and told Mr Hammond at just after 8am that the £500m annual rise in national insurance contributions must be axed. Within hours the chancellor released a letter to Tory MPs saying there was a "clear view" among colleagues and the public that his proposals, announced in the Spring Budget on March 8, would have breached a manifesto commitment, says the Financial Times. Mrs May and Mr Hammond sat alongside each other in the Commons in a show of solidarity and Tory officials insist the U-turn was agreed jointly. Nonetheless, the episode has undermined the chancellor and his judgment. "It is very important both to me and to the prime minister that we are compliant not just with the letter but also the spirit of the commitments that were made," Mr Hammond said in his letter to MPs. The retreat followed a weekend in which Number 10 and Number 11 traded anonymous insults about why nobody appeared to notice that the increase in Class 4 NICs from 9p to 11p broke a Tory manifesto pledge not to raise national insurance.