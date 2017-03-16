The US Federal Reserve raised its main interest rate range by a quarter of a percent last night - just its third rate rise in the past decade. The Fed said it will now target a rate of 0.75% to 1% - a move that had been widely anticipated by markets.

"The market was fully priced for an interest rate rise from the US Federal Reserve last night," Garret Grogan, Global Head of Trading at Bank of Ireland Global Markets said. He said the fact that the world's largest economy was increasing rates - the third time they have done so in 15 months - was very significant.

Inflation in the US has moved close to the Fed's 2% target in recent months as unemployment falls and upwards wage pressures begin to build. In her post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said that that solid economic progress made a "modest increase" in the rate appropriate. She also signalled that more rate rises would be coming on track in the coming months.

"The market is expecting - and Janet Yellen tipped her cap to another two interest rate rises this year and three next year," Garret Grogan said. "That's looking at a terminal rate of 3% in 2019; you could say the US economy has reached escape velocity."

Given the strong momentum seen in recent US economic data some market watchers had begun to expect an even more aggressive programme of rate rises might be undertaken by the Fed - but Ms Yellen has appeared to pour cold water on that prospect in her post-meeting press conference. However one factor that could force their hand is US government spending - particularly if President Donald Trump manages to achieve his goal of rolling out a $1 trillion stimulus package.

"We're light on detail, but Donald Trump has pledged that he would spend $1 trillion and markets have taken note of that. The S&P is 15% higher than it was when Trump got elected," said Mr Grogan. "Janet Yellen has tipped her cap to that but said they were not taking this large fiscal spend into their numbers at the moment. But this could ultimately manage to have an upward pressure on interest rates, if he manages to get it through," he added.

Elsewhere pressure is also being applied to the European Central Bank in regards to its rates policy. At present the bank is planning to continue its bond buying programme for most of this year - with the prospect of interest rate rises likely a year away. However recent economic data has suggested a recovery has taken hold in the region - prompting some to call for a winding down of that accommodative stance.

The fact that the gap between central bank policy in the US and EU is now widening only adds to that pressure, according to Mr Grogan. "From an interest rate perspective it would be very rare to see divergent monetary policy for an extended period of time, particularly amongst developed markets," he said. "Over the last decades, global interest rates have displayed a broad trend to move in the same direction as the US," he added.

