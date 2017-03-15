Ireland had the third highest prices in the European Union in 2015, according to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

Only Denmark and the UK were more expensive during the year.

At the other end of the scale, Bulgaria and Romania had the lowest prices in the EU, with prices at about half of the EU average.

Between 2006 and 2009 price levels in Ireland were about 25% above the EU average, with a spike in 2008 when our price levels were about 30% above the EU average.

However price levels here fell in 2010 to 18.1% above the EU average and since then have increased slightly to stand at 22.5% more than the EU average in 2015.

The CSO data also show the rate of employment in Ireland was the eleventh lowest in the EU in 2015, while the rate of unemployment was the tenth highest.

Meanwhile, the figures point to a considerable drop-off in the number of houses built in the aftermath of the economic boom here.

In 2015 12,666 dwelling units were completed, which was below the number built in 1970, and well below peak figures of 90,000 in 2006.