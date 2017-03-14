Vienna is the top city in the world for overall quality of living for the eight consecutive year, according to the latest Mercer Quality of Living Survey.

The majority of cities on the top ten on the list are European, with Zurich (2), Munich (4), Dusseldorf (6), Frankfurt (7), Geneva (8), Copenhagen (9), and Basel – a newcomer to the list in 10th place – all featuring.

The only non-European cities in the top ten are Auckland (3) and Vancouver (5).

According to the survey, the highest ranking cities in Asia and Latin America are Singapore (25) and Montevideo (79).

At 34th on the list Dublin, is the highest ranking city across the UK and Ireland.

In the UK, London (40) ranks highest ahead of Edinburgh (45), Birmingham (53), Glasgow (53), Aberdeen (58), and Belfast (66).

Commenting on Dublin’s ranking, Consultant at Mercer Ireland Noel O’Connor said: “Dublin enjoys high standards of quality of living and remains an attractive location for business.

“Some of the factors placing Dublin in the top 50 for quality of living worldwide include an excellent choice of consumer goods, lower levels of air pollution, stable political, and strong socio-cultural environment.”

Mercer’s survey is conducted annually to enable multinational companies and other organisations to compensate employees fairly when placing them on international assignments.