Coca Cola is understood to be cutting up to 50 jobs across its Irish operation.

In a statement the drinks manufacturer said: "Coca-Cola management have indicated they are reducing a small number of roles in Ireland. Each person affected is being contacted individually."

Some of the job losses are expected to be at Coca Cola’s facility at Southgate, Drogheda, Co Meath.

Last September the company announced a €26m investment in its plant in Ballina, Co Mayo.

At the time Coca Cola CEO Muhtar Kent said the investment "further underpins our commitment with Ballina now involved in the production of our innovative Freestyle technology, facilitating its expansion into other key European markets and offering more choice to our consumers".

Coca Cola first arrived in Northern Ireland in 1934 and in the Republic in 1952.

It now employs 1,750 people at facilities in Antrim, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Mayo, and Wexford.