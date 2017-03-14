There are concerns within the Central Bank over the institution’s ability to deal with the increasing number of firms seeking authorisation to operate in Ireland as a result of Brexit.

During the Bank’s Commission meeting on 30 January, Director of Credit Institutions Supervision Ed Sibley said Brexit-related new authorisations and significant expansion and change in existing business models looked set to be a big feature of 2017 and 2018, which will present “critical resourcing challenges”.

Mr Sibley added that the risks to meeting the Bank’s own objectives in this space reflected the internal challenges facing the banking divisions this year, the most pressing of which was the resourcing and retention risk of skilled supervisors, analysts, and inspectors.

At the end of last year the Central Bank had 1,599 full-time employees, which was nearly 100 shy of its “approved complement” of 1,695.

The regulator said it expects to increase headcount this year, but its own forecasts show staffing levels will still be lower than what is desired.

Mr Sibley also said the significant challenge in finding sufficient staffing levels for banking supervision that has been seen over the last two to three years is likely to continue.

Meanwhile, in his report at the January Commission meeting, Deputy Governor Cyril Roux said there had been significant levels of interest in authorisations sought for new businesses looking to relocate from the UK, and that the levels of interest “were larger than had been initially anticipated”.

The Central Bank reiterated its approach that for firms looking to be authorised in Ireland “the mind and management of the entity should be located in Ireland, with all decisions taken here”.