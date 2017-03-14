HOME OWNERSHIP IN DUBLIN FALLS TO LOWEST RATE SINCE 2000 - Home ownership in Dublin has fallen to the lowest rate since records began in 2000.

One in four residents of the capital are now renters and the decline means more people now own their own homes in parts of Germany, which is known as a nation of renters, than in Dublin. According to unpublished figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office, some 59.9% of people, or six in 10, living in the capital owned their own home during the third quarter of 2016, says the Irish Times. It’s a significant decline on 2000, when three out of every four residents in the capital owned the home they lived in and, given national trends, is likely to mark a 50-year low in owner-occupier figures in the capital. While CSO data is not compiled for Dublin over this period, nationally ownership figures are at a five-decade low. Experts see a combination of factors as being behind the trend, including soaring property prices in the run-up to the boom, incomes which have not kept the same pace of growth, as well as the more recent introduction of mortgage lending rules and a tight credit market. The rise of flexible work patterns and contract work has also excluded a certain cohort from the market, who are unable to meet current mortgage requirements.

DAWN MEATS WEIGHTS UP TAKEOVER BID FOR DUNBIA - Irish food giant Dawn Meats is lining up a takeover bid for Northern Ireland meat firm Dunbia.

It is understood the Waterford-based company is close to making an offer for the Co Tyrone firm, formerly known as Dungannon Meats, writes the Irish Independent. Discussions between the two companies are thought to have been taking place for around six months. But despite several industry insiders backing the claims, both companies declined to comment. Dawn Meats said its policy is "not to comment on market rumours or speculation," while a spokeswoman for Dunbia said the firm had "no comment to make". Dunbia is run by brothers Jim and Jack Dobson and has annual sales of around £787m (€903m). The firm employs nearly 4,000 people around the globe, including around 1,000 in Dungannon. Last year the firm sold its pork business in Cullybackey, Co Antrim to English-based Cranswick. It's understood the latest development involves the rest of the business, processing lamb and beef, as insiders say the brothers may be seeking to sell the business to prepare for their retirement. The Dobson brothers came in at 129th in this year's Sunday Times Rich List, published earlier this month.

ACCUMULATED PROFITS AT MYCRO SPORTSGEAR HIT €1.94m - Cork-based sportswear firm Mycro, which supplies helmets to many of the country's hurlers, posted profits of €120,295 last year.

New accounts lodged by Mycro Sportsgear Ltd show the firm's accumulated profits increased by €120,295 to €1.94m in the 12 months to the end of June. The firm had recorded profits of €244,108 in the previous year. Established in 1986, it is the biggest supplier of hurling helmets in Ireland. A standard helmet sells for €75. The helmets are made at Ballincollig in Co Cork using local suppliers. Mycro sells into Australia and Japan, as well as the UK, France and the US, writes the Irish Examiner. Stars such as Cork's keeper Anthony Nash endorse the firm's helmet range. The firm has benefited greatly from the GAA making it mandatory for all hurlers to wear a helmet since 2010. A study has shown that hurling-related head related injuries fall sharply when full-head protection, including a face guard, is worn. Last year, Mycro Sportsgear’s cash pile fell from €662,147 to €657,158. Its accumulated profits totalled €1.94m.

YAHOO'S MARISSA MAYER STANDS TO RECEIVE $23m GOLD PARACHUTE - Marissa Mayer, Yahoo’s chief executive, stands to receive $23m in severance benefits if her employment is terminated after Verizon's deal to buy Yahoo closes.

In a filing on Monday, Yahoo said Ms Mayer would receive the "golden parachute" if her employment was terminated "without cause" following the $4.5 billion acquisition by Verizon planned to close in the second quarter, says the Financial Times. Verizon has not said whether it expects Ms Mayer to continue to lead Yahoo as a unit inside the company, as Tim Armstrong, AOL's chief executive, did after Verizon acquired AOL. Ms Mayer, a former Google executive who promised a turnround when she took over in 2012, said last year that she plans to stay at Yahoo. "For me personally, I’m planning to stay. I love Yahoo, and I believe in all of you. It’s important to me to see Yahoo into its next chapter," she wrote to employees on her Tumblr blog just after the Verizon deal was announced. In filings last year while Yahoo was still exploring a deal with potential buyers, the company said Ms Mayer could take home up to $55m after any deal, partly because the value of the stock soared since she took over. Excluding the rise in share price - which reflects investors buying Yahoo for its valuable stake in Chinese ecommerce group Alibaba - Ms Mayer was due to receive $14m.