The Shed Distillery by JP Rigney in Drumshanbo has received planning permission for a new visitor centre from Leitrim County Council.

The €1m 6,000 square-foot visitor experience at the distillery - the first distillery in Connacht in over 101 years - is set to create ten new jobs at full capacity and to attract 10,000 visitors in its first year of operation.

This will bring the total number of employees at the distillery to 25.

The distillery is now in its third year of operation and today's news marks the first anniversary of the launch of their first brand - Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin.

PJ Rigney said the decision to build the new centre was led by an international consumer trend to "discover the authenticity behind the brand".

"Whilst eventually the visitor centre may sustain itself, the fundamental reasoning behind this investment is to meet the demands of the modern consumer. Consumers now want to see behind the brand, see the medieval copper pot stills, touch and feel the botanicals - ultimately they want to know that the story and the brands are authentic," he added.