The National Treasury Management Agency said it will auction €500m of 12-month treasury bills on Thursday.

The NTMA sold the same amount of 12-month paper in December at a yield of -0.42%.

Last week, the agency sold €1.25 billion in its second dual bond auction of the year.

€850m of the bonds carried a yield of 1.046% and will mature in 2026, while the remaining €400m will mature in 2045 with a yield of 2.187%.

Demand for both sets of bonds was considerably higher than the available supply.

With the completion of last week's auction, the NTMA has issued €6.5 billion from its stated target range of €9-€13 billion in the bond markets this year.