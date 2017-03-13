Activity in the construction sector rose sharply last month, according to the latest Purchasing Managers Index from Ulster Bank. The bank's Construction PMI for February stood at 57.9, up from 55.7 in January and well above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction. Both the housing and commercial sub-sectors are seeing solid expansion, according to the figures, but the latter has been performing particularly well in recent months.

"For the second month in a row we're seeing housing activity outpace growth rates seen elsewhere," said Simon Barry, Ulster Bank's chief economist for the Republic of Ireland. "The overall message really is of a sector that's continuing to enjoy pretty rapid expansion - and the February numbers marked an acceleration in the growth rate for overall construction activity relatively to January."

That positive momentum means that employment in the sector is also improving, as companies increase their headcount in order to deal with the extra workload ahead of them. "It's still a very strong jobs picture, employment is the third highest in the 16 and a half year history of the survey," he said.



Late last year the Central Bank eased its mortgage lending rules for first time buyers, while the Government's Help to Buy Scheme was aimed at getting more people on the property ladder - two factors which might be seen as beneficial to house builders. However Mr Barry says it is likely still too early to know for sure if those changes have had much of an affect and if they are part of the reason for the growth in house construction activity.

"More generally what we're seeing is an ongoing recovery in construction, and residential in particular," he said. "We know from the Department of Environment figures that 15,000 new units came on stream in 2016. "Now that's still quite a distance lower than anybody would like to see, but we've continued to make pretty meaningful progress in that direction, albeit that we need to get there quicker, faster."

While not growing at quite the same pace, commercial activity is also enjoying very healthy growth at present - though the civil engineering side of the industry continues to decline, as it has done now for four consecutive months. "There is a bit of a mixed picture, but overall at the aggregate level Irish construction activity is continuing to expand and pretty impressively so," said Mr Barry.

MORNING BRIEFS - Food group Aryzta has announced a sharp drop in earnings in the six months to the end of January as it continues to deal with the reorientation of its North American business and a major investment programme in Europe. The Irish-Swiss company had revenues of just over €1.9 billion in the half year period - down 2.8% - with earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation falling 31% to €158.5m. Aryzta saw its biggest earnings decline in North America, where it is dealing with a number of contract losses as well as higher labour costs. In Europe the ramping up of new baking capacity in Germany is also taking longer than expected, while Brexit has impacted pricing due to the weakness in sterling. Last month it was announced that CEO Owen Killian would leave the company at the end of its financial year in July, along with its CFO and the head of its business in the Americas. This morning Aryzta said it had appointed David Wilkinson from KPMG as its interim CFO, with Mr Wilkinson reporting directly to the chairman of the board. The company also said it would engage an international recruitment firm to assist in the hiring of a new CEO and a permanent CFO.

*** Iceland has announced that all capital controls put in place to stabilise the economy during the country's 2008 financial meltdown will end tomorrow. The country's three biggest banks collapsed during the crisis, prompting the government to prevent foreign investors from taking their money out of the country while also allowing the authorities to shore up its national currency. However Iceland's economy has returned to a strong pace of growth in recent years, with preliminary figures last week showing GDP growth of 7.2% for 2016.