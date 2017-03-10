20 voluntary disclosures in relation to offshore assets have been made to Revenue since 11 October, which resulted in settlements of just over €205,000 in tax, interest, and penalties.

The details were given by Minister for Finance Michael Noonan in response to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil Finance Spokesperson Michael McGrath.

In addition to the 20 disclosures, the intention to make a disclosure was indicated in two other cases, and a payment on account of €47,000 has been made in one of them.

It follows investigations by Revenue into offshore assets, with voluntary disclosures made by the end of April able to avail of reduced penalties, avoiding publication in the list of tax defaulters, and not being investigated by Revenue with a view to prosecution.

However, from 1 May tax defaulters who use offshore facilities to hide income, accounts or other assets will no longer have the facility to make a voluntary disclosure.

Between 2010 and 2016 8,942 enquiry letters were issued on the basis of information relating to offshore transactions that Revenue obtained from financial institutions on foot of High Court orders.

During those years, settlements amounting to around €71m in tax, interest and penalties were made in 525 cases, including a number of cases involving voluntary disclosures.



Moreover, data received by Revenue on foot of High Court orders included information showing movements of funds in and out of solicitors’ accounts.

Some 730 cases of this kind have been identified and, after conclusion of legal issues arising from earlier enquiries, Revenue issued 47 enquiry letters to solicitors in 2015, and 67 last year.

Michael McGrath said people who are in breach of Revenue law by not declaring accounts or assets held offshore "would be well advised to come clean and make a full declaration before the 1 May deadline.

"The €71m that has been collected by Revenue in the last six years in respect of offshore transactions is most likely just a fraction of the liabilities that exist relating to undeclared offshore accounts and assets.

"With greater international cooperation and the efficient use of modern technology, hopefully the net is closing on many of those who have deliberately put assets offshore and not declared them to Revenue," he added.

Ireland has been an early adopter of increased cooperation initiatives between countries with regard to sharing financial account information, including FATCA - the Inter-Governmental Agreement to share financial account information with the United States, and the OECD Common Reporting Standard.