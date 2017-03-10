The ESB Group has reported an operating profit of €597m for last year, down on the figure for 2015. The energy company - which includes an energy supply business and its Electric Ireland division - said the decrease was largely as a result of weaker sterling, which affected its business in Northern Ireland. The group said it paid a dividend to the State of €116m, down from the figure of €214m in 2015. The ESB said it had paid almost €1.5 billion to the Exchequer over the past decade.

Pat Fenlon, chief financial officer of the ESB Group, said 2016 saw a good strong operating performance across the group. Mr Fenlon said a strong financial performance is critical for the company so as it can maintain a strong investment grade credit rating which allows it to borrow to continue to fund its substantial capital investment programme. That investment programme amounted to €900m last year, he added.



Mr Fenlon said the decline in operating profit last year was mainly due to the weakening of sterling, but he pointed out that the group's UK business - mainly Northern Ireland Electricity Networks and a generation plant in the UK - is funded in sterling so there is a natural hedge in place there. He said that while the company's profits are down, its debt is also lower and so its credit rating metrics are protected.

The ESB's CFO said the high level of interconnection between Ireland and the UK, and the UK and Europe, are critical for the proper functioning of the energy markets. He said ESB expects that level of interconnection to continue post and despite Brexit, adding that the company will keep the issue under review.

According to Mr Fenlon about 60% of the company's investment spend went on its networks businesses on the island of Ireland, with over €100m invested in renewable projects and the rest in a number of other projects across the group, including the completion of its 885 mega watt Carrington gas plant near Manchester. He also said the company works closely with local authorities in areas where it wants to build windfarms and other renewable projects. He says the issue is a challenge for energy providers in general.

MORNING BRIEFS - Drimnagh Credit Union has been fined €125,000 by the Central Bank for making prohibited payments to directors and for not having sufficient money-laundering procedures in place. Between August 2013 and November 2014 the organisation made prohibited payments to certain directors and a member of its Board Oversight Committee. In addition the credit union - which has more than 7,300 members - was found to have widespread failings with regard to its framework around anti-money laundering and countering of financing of terrorism between July 2010 and September 2015. Failings were also uncovered with how the credit union implemented such policies, how it conducted customer due diligence, and how it monitored its dealings with members.

*** Home rental company AirBnB has raised $1 billion in investment funding, giving the company a total valuation of $31 billion. AirBnB allows users to rent out a room or entire property on a temporary basis and earns money by charging a booking commission and service charge. It now operates in 65,000 cities but has come under fire in many of its locations, as critics argue it is taking housing stock out of the long-term rental market and pushing up prices for residents as a result. However the company reportedly turned its first profit in the second half of last year - and is expected to continue to do so in the year ahead.



