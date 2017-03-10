US GLOBAL INVESTMENT GIANT TO SET UP IN DUBLIN - Legg Mason, the global investment firm with more than $710 billion (€670 billion) of assets under management, plans to set up a fund management company in Dublin to maintain access to investors in the European Union after Brexit.

"The firm has a management company in the UK and will have one in Dublin to allow us flexibility to serve clients, as needed," a spokeswoman for the US group told The Irish Times. "As the outline of Brexit becomes clearer, we are well-positioned to respond as needed to ensure we are ready to serve our clients." The spokeswoman declined to say how many jobs would be involved. Legg Mason has a range of Irish domiciled and regulated bonds and equities funds, but the management company, under which the funds can be marketed around the EU, is based in the UK. The news comes a week after UK asset manager M&G Investments announced plans to set up a management company in Luxembourg, quashing speculation that it might choose Dublin. More than $2 trillion of global fund assets are domiciled in Ireland in an industry that employs about 14,000 people.

AMAZON PLANNING €1 BILLION DATA CENTRE CAMPUS IN DUBLIN - Internet giant Amazon is planning to build a €1 billion data centre campus in Dublin as it tackles a global surge in the use of its web services, as well as its own online shopping network.

The company has just submitted plans to build a huge, 20,739 sq metre (223,000 sq feet) data centre in Mulhuddart, close to a huge biologics facility owned by pharma giant Bristol-Myers Squibb. The data centre is likely to cost up to €200m. But Amazon said it might build as many as seven more data centres at the 26-hectare location owned by the IDA, which is due to become a data-storage facility campus. That could involve an estimated future spend of another €700m, writes the Irish Independent. Those data centres would each be smaller than the one currently planned. Construction of the latest Amazon data centre - codenamed 'Project G' - is set to begin this year and will take about 18 months to complete. At the peak construction phase, about 400 workers are expected to be on site. Amazon, headed by founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos, has just applied to Fingal County Council for permission to build the data centre, which will bring the total it has around the capital close to 10.

PROFIT AT IRISH ARM OF AVIVA HITS €82m - Insurance firm Aviva Ireland, which saw its profits surge 20% last year, has called for a speedy implementation of the recommendations made in this week’s cost of insurance report, writes the Irish Examiner.

Operating profit at Aviva Ireland rose to €82m, while the value of new business in life and pensions rose a third to €29m. Its general insurance business increased net written premiums by 19%. Chief executive John Quinlan called for accident payouts for minor injuries to be reduced. "The cost of claims remains a serious challenge in the personal motor market. Aviva welcomes the report of the Government’s Cost of Insurance Working Group and calls for its speedy implementation. In particular, we believe the compensation awards for minor soft tissue injuries must be reduced,” he said. He said Aviva, which employs 1,150 people in Ireland and insures one million customers, will work with the Government and stakeholders to drive down claims' costs for the benefit of consumers.

BREXIT TO CUT TAX TAKE FROM HIGHEST EARNERS - Britain is facing a £700m-a-year tax shortfall by 2020-21 because of Brexit’s impact on higher earners in business and financial services, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

The OBR estimates that the top 10% of earners, upon whose taxes the public finances are increasingly reliant, will see slower wage growth after Britain leaves the EU as the UK diminishes in importance as a financial hub, writes the Financial Times. "The top end will be disproportionately hit by the UK exiting the EU," said the OBR. This is "due to effects on higher paying sectors, including financial services". This "will keep earnings inequality down", added Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies. "But it is bad news from the point of view of tax revenues." Wage growth for this group has already been weaker than for lower earners over the past three years, after the introduction of the national living wage improved the prospects of those at the bottom of the ladder. But the OBR said even those on average earnings have experienced more rapid earnings growth than those at the top.

