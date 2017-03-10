Drimnagh Credit Union has been fined €125,000 by the Central Bank for making prohibited payments to directors and not having sufficient money-laundering procedures in place.

A total of seven breaches were discovered over a five-year period from 2010.

Between August 2013 and November 2014 Drimnagh Credit Union made prohibited payments to some directors, as well as a Board Oversight Committee member.

In addition, between July 2010 and September 2015 the organisation was found to have widespread failings with regard to its anti-money laundering framework.

Failings were also uncovered with how the Credit Union implemented such policies, how it conducted customer due diligence and how it monitored its dealings with members.

In total, Drimnagh was reprimanded for two breaches of the Credit Union Act and five breaches of the Criminal Justice Act.

In response to the fine, the Credit Union said it has taken steps to rectify the breaches including the repayment of money owed.

It added that members' savings and deposits are not affected.