Fixed broadband subscriptions increased by 3.9% to 1.36m in the last three months of 2016 when compared with the same period in 2015, according to new data from the Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg).

The estimated household (fixed and mobile) broadband penetration rate at the end of last year was 86%, higher than the EU average of 83%.

Average fixed broadband speeds continued to increase during the quarter, with around 78% of all fixed broadband subscriptions equal to or greater than 10Mbps, up from 72.7% in Q4 2015.

64.9% of all fixed broadband subscriptions were equal to or greater than 30Mbps, up from 56.1% in Q4 2015.

ComReg’s figures also show total voice traffic minutes decreased by 0.1% between October and December last and were 1.7% lower than in Q4 2015.

Mobile minutes form the majority of voice minutes at 75.4%, with fixed minutes representing the remaining 24.6%.

On a monthly basis an average mobile voice subscriber used 211 minutes (-0.9% annual decrease), sent 92 texts (-16.4% annual decrease) and used 3.4GB of data (+90.7% annual increase) in Q4.

41.9% of all mobile subscribers were actively using 4G Networks during the last three months of 2016, up from 38.8% in Q3.