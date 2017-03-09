The National Treasury Management Agency has sold €1.25 billion in its second dual bond auction of the year.

€850m of the bonds carry a yield of 1.046% and will mature in 2026, while the remaining €400m will mature in 2045 with a yield of 2.187%.

Demand for both sets of bonds was considerably higher than the available supply.

With the completion of today’s auction, the NTMA has issued €6.5 billion from its stated target range of €9-€13 billion in the bond markets this year.

The auction also further replenishes the scarce pool of Irish debt eligible for the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.

The ECB has had to cut its monthly purchases of Irish bonds after nearing a self-imposed limit of holding 33%of any country's debt, a pressure the NTMA can help alleviate by issuing new eligible debt.