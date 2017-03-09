Dublin's Convention Centre in the Docklands is playing host to this year's Ibec Business Leaders Conference. This year's event is taking place against the backdrop of Brexit and the trade implications that may arise from the promised policies of the Trump administration in the US.

Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy said that what the country is now facing is pressure from an increasing population, increased economic activity and a public infrastructure that has not kept up with the pace of economic growth. Mr McCoy said the message at today's conference is that the country needs more ambition around that investment. He said while that will pose a challenge, the country is in a race for talent and for corporate migration and we need to have the infrastructure - in roads, health and schools - in place to attract that investment.

According to Mr McCoy, the economy is in an unique situation and should be taking greater advantage of the cheap money that is available on international borrowing markets. He also said there is a growing role for the private sector to get involved in investment here, adding that it was vital the Government increases its ambition around PPPs and reviews the current unnecessary cap on their use.



British Chancellor Philip Hammond yesterday adopted a fairly cautious approach in yesterday's budget in the UK, readying the economy there for the worst in the event of a Brexit related downturn. But Mr McCoy said this is exactly the time for Ireland to become more ambitious and to invest in a bigger and better Ireland rather than in a rainy day fund.

Ibec President and CPL Resources chief executive Anne Heraty said that multinationals and businesses here are acutely aware of the need for infrastructure investment. She said one of the reasons businesses come here is because of our young, dynamic and talented population - one of the youngest in Europe and the fastest growing in the European Union. This means that investment in the country's education, housing and transport structures is critical.

Ms Heraty said that Ireland is definitely one of the country's on the agenda for companies wishing to have a presence in the European Union, post Brexit, adding that the country has been presented with a really good opportunity. But she added that it will be critical to have the right type of investment structure in place to attract that talent. There have been a lot of enquires from companies about possibly moving to Ireland and Ms Heraty said that Ibec is optimistic about the situation.



Janan Ganesh, from the Financial Times, said the British Prime Minister is committed to evoking Article 50 - which will formally set the Brexit process in train - by the end of March. Mr Ganesh said Ms May can not miss that deadline as she would end up paying a very big political cost. The journalist said the ramifications of Brexit at least extend as far as Ireland - and indeed to the whole of Europe. He said the UK's role in the European Union was as the big voice for liberal economic reform and one which favoured quite a light regulatory environment. With the loss of the UK, you can imagine EU policy will take a different direction in the long term - something which will affect Ireland - he added.