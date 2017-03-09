STATE HAS UNTIL 2020 TO REPAY €52 BILLION, TDs TOLD - The State must refinance €52 billion in debt by 2020 - more than the entire national debt before the financial crash, the head of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has said.

The interest bill is trending towards €6 billion, and could go even lower depending on where the low interest rate environment goes, Conor O'Kelly said yesterday. The interest bill currently totals €7 billion. But he warned the country remains highly indebted and vulnerable, with €52 billion in debt repayments due to mature between October of this year and October 2020. "Just to put that in context, that maturing debt is in excess of the total national debt that existed in 2007," Mr O'Kelly said. "So the interest rate environment, while we're refinancing that debt during that period, will be critical in determining what the long-term overall cost of the national debt is in terms of interest bill." Gross debt, as a percentage of the value of the economy, is expected to fall to 74.3% this year, 72.7% next year and then hit 70.7% in 2019, says the Irish Independent. But the actual debt pile is projected to get bigger. This year it's estimated at €204.5 billion, rising to €209.8 billion in 2018 and £212.8 billion in 2019, according to Budget 2017. It is four times the size it was in 2007. "There are very few countries in the world who have had their debt increase by that kind of multiple," he said.

MINISTER 'CONFIDENT' OF RELOCATIONS TO DUBLIN AS AIG OPTS FOR LUXEMBOURG - A number of international financial services companies have told the Government they plan to relocate activities here from London because of Brexit but have yet to make their plans public, the Minister of State for Financial Services has said.

Speaking to The Irish Times in the wake of AIG’s decision to relocate its European regional headquarters to Luxembourg instead of Dublin, Minister Eoghan Murphy said: "There’s going to be an ebb and flow to this. Some companies are going to come to Ireland, but not all of them. We have been very clear about that." Mr Murphy said there has been "significant" engagement from companies with the Government in the first quarter of this year. "We are confident that a number of positive decisions will be announced throughout the year." He declined to say how many firms had indicated that they would relocate operations to Ireland, or how many jobs might be created. He reiterated previous comments to the Oireachtas Finance Committee that some relocation of staff here from London would not be attributed to Brexit for political reasons. In the case of AIG, it is understood that Dublin finished as runner-up to Luxembourg from a shortlist of locations across Europe.

AIRLINES MAY FACE MULTI-EURO CARTEL FINES - Air France-KLM Group, British Airways and a handful of other carriers may face multimillion antitrust fines from EU regulators within weeks after attempts to broker a settlement failed.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is seeking to re-impose penalties of nearly €800m for a cargo cartel thrown out on procedural grounds by an EU court in 2015. The final amount of the fines could differ slightly from those imposed earlier, says the Irish Examiner. Many of the airlines hoped to reach a settlement to limit follow-on lawsuits from customers and avoid more court fights with the EU, the sources said. But other airlines couldn't agree on a potential accord, and the case could now rumble on for years with likely court appeals. Eleven airlines were fined €790.5m in 2010, with Air France-KLM ordered to pay about €310m and IAG's BA told to pay a €104m penalty. The Commission said the companies ran a global scheme affecting cargo services in Europe by coordinating their actions on surcharges for fuel and security without discounts over six years. Lufthansa wasn’t fined because it informed the EU.

GEORGE OSBORNE TO EARN £650,000 AT BLACKROCK FOR FOUR DAYS A MONTH - George Osborne will earn £650,000 a year for working four days a month at BlackRock, more than ten times what he is paid as an MP once expected share awards from the world’s largest fund manager are included.

The detail of Mr Osborne’s pay at BlackRock, which he agreed to join as an adviser earlier this year, was disclosed in the register of members’ financial interests at the House of Commons on Wednesday. The disclosure came on Budget day, which Mr Osborne watched from the backbenches. It also revealed that he earned £786,450 last year from giving 15 speeches - mostly to financial institutions, says the Financial Times. The most he earned for speaking was the £81,174 and £60,578 he was paid for two speeches at JPMorgan’s New York headquarters lasting a total of seven hours last October. The former chancellor earned £15,081 for a speech at Lloyds Bank - which is part-owned by the government - in February 2016, but he gave this to a charity in his local constituency. The 45-year-old became a part-time senior adviser at the BlackRock Investment Institute, the US group’s research arm, in February. He expects to spend a day a week working for the institute.